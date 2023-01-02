Eidelman Virant Capital Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

