Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 54.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.04. 192,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

