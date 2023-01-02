Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Belden were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

