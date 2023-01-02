Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 625 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

NFLX traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.88. 374,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

