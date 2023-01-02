Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $924,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $62.99. 469,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,505,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

