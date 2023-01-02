Elastos Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $145,402.42 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

