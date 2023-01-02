Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $365.84. 69,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

