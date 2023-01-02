Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 589.4 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Monday. Enagas has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Enagas Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

