Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 589.4 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Monday. Enagas has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Get Enagas alerts:

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.