Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.55). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

