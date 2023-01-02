Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

