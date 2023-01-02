Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of EFOI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
