Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $38.67 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and $665,403.94 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $18.97 or 0.00113716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

