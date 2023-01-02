EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

EQB opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.35. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$78.68.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.18 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$195.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.00 million. Research analysts expect that EQB will post 10.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

