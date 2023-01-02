Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.79.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $194.36 on Thursday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $294.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.