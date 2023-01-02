ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.03

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $46.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00784387 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $151.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

