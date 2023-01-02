Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00007082 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and approximately $811,743.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,729.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00450346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00890840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00096164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00595869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00251743 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,224,039 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

