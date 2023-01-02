ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Shares Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF makes up 12.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.95% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $140,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SIXA stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.