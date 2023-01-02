ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Shares Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF makes up 12.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.95% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $140,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIXA stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.