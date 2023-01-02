Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $83.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $16.06 or 0.00096110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000430 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00451188 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020870 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00891546 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00592323 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00250718 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00227939 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,755,713 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
