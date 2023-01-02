EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.19. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

