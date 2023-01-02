Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.8 days.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.
About Experian
