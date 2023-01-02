Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.8 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

