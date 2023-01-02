Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Price Performance

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

