FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 602,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
FB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FBK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,541. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.
In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
