FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 602,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,541. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

