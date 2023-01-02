Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $420.79 million and $2.71 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228876 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99198446 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,032,910.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.