Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Choice Hotels International worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,222.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

