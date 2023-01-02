Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 799,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hagerty stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 2,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,622. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

