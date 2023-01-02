Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.1 %

HOMB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

