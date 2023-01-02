Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $60.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $60,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $246.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

