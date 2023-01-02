Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Carriage Services worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $6,778,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at $830,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

