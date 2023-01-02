Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pool worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Pool by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.33. 12,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,269. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.36. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $569.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

