Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $48,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

