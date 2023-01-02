Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after purchasing an additional 297,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. 29,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,125. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

