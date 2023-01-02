Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after purchasing an additional 297,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Black Knight Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. 29,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,125. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.
Black Knight Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
