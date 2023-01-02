Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 275,423 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,423 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,080 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSW. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

