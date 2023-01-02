Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.56. 10,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,230. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

