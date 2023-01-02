Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $79.19 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

