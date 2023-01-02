Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

