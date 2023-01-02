Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

