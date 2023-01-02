Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 14,299 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.71. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,366. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78.

