Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.05. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $186.70.

