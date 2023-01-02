Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 220,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,073. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
