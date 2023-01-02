Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,798 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.