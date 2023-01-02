Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.85 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00018900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $86.85 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

