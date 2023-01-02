Financial Advantage Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $156.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

