Financial Advantage Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 1.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMX traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.