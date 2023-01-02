Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

