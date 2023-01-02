First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,612. The company has a market cap of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

