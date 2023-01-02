First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,435 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 649,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 18.6% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.04. 13,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

