First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

