First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Masco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.67. 71,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,770. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

