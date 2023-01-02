First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

