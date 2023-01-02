First Interstate Bank Buys 1,314 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.24. 94,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

