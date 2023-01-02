First Interstate Bank Buys 1,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 205,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,053. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.